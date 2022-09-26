Friday September 30th marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. To recognize the day, media outlets across the country, including 107.5 KOOL FM, have partnered with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) for A Day to Listen 2022.

Throughout the day, we will hear stories from Indigenous youth and Elders all based on this year’s theme of “Messages of Hope.”

This is a day to listen.

So in that spirit, our on-air team will be stepping aside to allow these stories to take centre stage.

The programming will focus on highlighting 4 streams:

Cultural reclamation

Language resurgence

Art practice

Land-based learning narratives

We’re going to learn what we can do as a country, as we move forward, by highlighting and featuring Indigenous Peoples who are engaged, working, and living within these streams and show how we can continue to move forward with hope for future generations of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

A few of the people we will hear from include: Mimi O’Bonsawin, Peatr Thomas, Waubgeshig Rice, Terri Cardinal, and George Desjarlais.

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF)

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) was created when two families came together to make change, uphold Chanie and Gord’s legacies, and create a pathway on the journey toward reconciliation.

DWF provides access to education on the true history of Canada and the true history and lasting impact of residential schools.

Inspired by Chanie’s story and Gord’s call to action to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) aims to build cultural understanding and create a path towards reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

What Does Reconciliation Mean?

DWF recognizes that reconciliation is not easily defined. It is not linear and does not have a clear endpoint.

To us, reconciliation is a continuous process, a journey that leads to improved outcomes for Indigenous people throughout Canada. Awareness of the past, an acknowledgement of harm, and action to change behaviour are integral to the process.

Reconciliation is not just an Indigenous issue –it is a Canadian issue.

To learn more about DWF’s work, and what you can do to get involved, visit downiewenjack.ca.