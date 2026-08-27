FAN EXPO Canada Takes Over Toronto This Weekend

Grab the lightsabres, dust off the superhero cape, and prepare to see a LOT of adults dressed better than they do for work. FAN EXPO Canada is back in Toronto.

The massive celebration of movies, TV, comics, gaming, anime and cosplay runs August 27 to 30, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and this year's celebrity lineup is huge.

⭐ The Celebrities

One of the biggest names is Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker himself, making a rare appearance as FAN EXPO celebrates its 30th anniversary. He'll take part in Mark Hamill Live Saturday afternoon.

Also appearing is John Cena, bringing his WWE, Peacemaker and Fast & Furious star power to Toronto. Fans can catch John Cena Live Sunday, along with opportunities for photos and autographs.

And Middle-earth is basically relocating to Toronto for the weekend. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings, including special panels and a Hobbit-themed Second Breakfast.

Other big names scheduled to appear include Mel Gibson, Alan Ritchson, Mr. T, John Rhys-Davies, The Gooniesstars and several cast members from Starship Troopers.

🎮 There's A LOT More Than Celebrities

Fans can spend the weekend checking out cosplay events, celebrity Q&As, autograph sessions, photo ops, gaming and hundreds of vendors and collectibles. Comic fans can also meet legendary creators including Frank Miller, Joe Quesada and Greg Capullo.

There are plenty of interactive attractions too, including the Bell Esports Challenge, a Hasbro Kids Zone, a huge LEGO experience featuring Pokémon, Spider-Man and Star Wars, PlayStation's Marvel's Wolverine experience, Disney photo opportunities and even free-to-play Japanese arcade games.

Basically, if you've ever wanted to meet Luke Skywalker, see John Cena, have breakfast with Hobbits and then spend $200 on something you absolutely did not plan to buy...

FAN EXPO Canada is your weekend.

FAN EXPO Canada 2026 details and tickets