MADONNA OPENS THE VMAs... AND “MOTHER” STILL HAS IT

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with Madonna reminding everyone exactly who she is. Her first words of the night?

“It’s mother.”

Honestly, if Madonna opened with, “Everybody settle down, Mom’s home,” I would've accepted that too.

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She opened the show performing her 2026 single “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter, and the two later won Best Collaboration for the song.

The VMAs actually started about 20 minutes late because of a close NFL game, proving there is apparently one thing powerful enough to make Madonna wait:

Football.

Snoop Dogg then took over hosting duties, bringing his usual Snoop energy to the show.

A BIG NIGHT OF PERFORMANCES

One of the most emotional moments was a tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

Kacey Musgraves honoured the country legend with a performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

And the performances kept coming.

Raye performed a medley that included “I Will Overcome” and “Where Is My Husband!”

Honestly, “Where Is My Husband!” is also what I've yelled while trying to carry six grocery bags into the house.

Bruno Mars slowed things down with “Dance With Me,” while Shaboozey brought some country swagger with “Cowgirl.”

The show also honoured George Michael, marking 10 years since his death on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

And another huge honour of the night went to Nirvana, who received the coveted Video Vanguard Award.

So basically, the VMAs had Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton, George Michael and Nirvana all represented in one show.

Gen X finally got an awards show where we recognized some of the people.