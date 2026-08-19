Madonna Leads the MTV VMA Nominations... Because Apparently Age Is Just a Number 🎤🏆

The nominations are out for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, and leading the pack is...

Madonna. Yes, Madonna.

At 68 years old, she's leading an awards show on a network that once actually played music videos.

Madonna has scored a whopping 11 nominations this year, including the big ones: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

She's also nominated for Best Collaboration, Dance, Direction, Cinematography, Editing, Choreography and Visual Effects.

And here's something pretty incredible: Madonna has now received VMA nominations in every decade of her music career.

She currently has 19 competitive VMA wins and was the first solo female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award, back in 1986.

If Madonna somehow wins all 11 of her nominations this year, she'd tie Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who currently have 30 VMAs each.

And speaking of Taylor...

Swift is right behind Madonna with nine nominations. But Taylor only needs to win ONE of those nine to become the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

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Behind them are Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven nominations each, while Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson each have five.

For the night's biggest award, Video of the Year, Madonna and Taylor will go head-to-head with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and GENER8ION featuring Yung Lean.

The VMAs air live Sunday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

And say what you want about Madonna, but leading the VMA nominations nearly 45 years into your career is pretty impressive.

Especially considering some of us are 45 and get excited when we successfully get out of the car without making the “UGHHHH” noise.