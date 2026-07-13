Madonna's Most Iconic Year Is Getting the Coffee Table Book It Deserves

If you were rocking lace gloves, oversized bows, and a jean jacket in the mid-'80s, this one's for you.

A brand-new photo book celebrating one of the biggest years in Madonna's career is hitting shelves this October.

Madonna: Into the Groove: An Intimate Portrait of the Queen of Pop features never-before-seen photographs taken by acclaimed photographer Ken Regan, along with new writing from music journalist Tomás Mier.

The 200-page collection focuses entirely on 1985, arguably the year Madonna went from rising pop star to global superstar.

It was the year she dominated the charts with Like a Virgin and Material Girl, starred in Desperately Seeking Susan, launched her first major concert tour, and performed at the legendary Live Aid concert. In other words... she wasn't exactly taking many days off.

RELATED: Madonna Drops “Bring Your Love” Video Featuring Sabrina Carpenter Ahead of New Album

The book is divided into five chapters, covering everything from the recording studio to life on the road during

The Virgin Tour, along with behind-the-scenes stories from some of the people who helped shape her career, including producer Nile Rodgers and longtime collaborator Maripol.

Regan, who served as the official photographer for Live Aid, also captured one of the event's most memorable backstage moments: a group photo featuring Madonna, Bob Dylan, Sean Penn and several other music legends.

For fans of '80s pop culture, it's a fascinating look at the year Madonna became one of the most recognizable entertainers on the planet.

Somewhere, an entire generation just remembered they wanted to dress exactly like Madonna... much to their parents' horror.