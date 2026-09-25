Macklemore Announces Benefit Concerts for Palestinian Aid After Ed Sheeran Tour Controversy

Macklemore is heading back on stage, this time with a series of concerts raising money for Palestinian humanitarian organizations.

The Grammy-winning rapper has announced a new concert series called Free Palestine, with all proceeds going toward organizations providing aid and support to Palestinians.

The announcement comes shortly after Macklemore was removed as an opening act on Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour following his public comments supporting Palestinians.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Addresses Macklemore Controversy as Tour Continues Without Opening Act

Where Will Macklemore Perform?

The first three concerts will take place in Europe next month:

October 26: Dublin, Ireland

October 29: Paris, France

October 30: London, England

Additional performers and U.S. concert dates are expected to be announced.

Artist presale tickets will be available beginning Monday at 10 a.m. local time through Macklemore's official website.

Where Will the Money Go?

According to concert promoter Live Nation, proceeds will support several Palestinian aid organizations, including the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, Gaza Soup Kitchen, HEAL Palestine and Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Other beneficiaries include organizations providing food, medical care and humanitarian assistance to families affected by the conflict.

What Happened With Ed Sheeran?

Macklemore recently made headlines after being removed from Sheeran's North and South American tour following his onstage comments about Palestine.

Sheeran has said the decision to remove the rapper was made by the tour promoter, not by him personally.

Macklemore has claimed that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft played a role in his removal. Kraft's business group owns Gillette Stadium, where Sheeran is scheduled to perform.

Following the controversy, several other supporting acts also withdrew from Sheeran's tour.

Macklemore previously announced that he would donate $1 million from his net tour earnings to six organizations supporting Palestinians.

The newly announced concerts will give Macklemore another opportunity to perform live while raising additional funds for humanitarian relief.

More concert dates and participating artists are expected to be revealed soon.