Taylor Swift's Showgirl Era Continues With Four New Songs, Including a Love Letter to Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift isn't finished with her Showgirl Era just yet, and one of her new songs is giving fans a glimpse into her love life with Travis Kelce.

The pop superstar has released an expanded version of her album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, featuring four brand-new tracks.

The new songs are called Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon.

Taylor says these aren't leftover songs from the original album. She wrote them after travelling to Sweden to celebrate the album's success with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

Taylor Calls Travis Kelce the Love of Her Life

One of the most personal songs on the expanded album is Cleveland!, which appears to be a tribute to her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The couple tied the knot in July, and Taylor references visiting Kelce's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, in the song.

She also makes a heartfelt declaration, calling him the love of her life.

In another part of the track, Taylor jokes that finding lasting love comes down to discovering that one person who doesn't find you completely insufferable.

And apparently, she's found hers!

Is Another Song About Sophie Turner?

Fans are already speculating about the inspiration behind Patient Zero.

The song features Taylor offering emotional support to an ex-boyfriend's new partner, leading some listeners to wonder whether it references Sophie Turner following her 2023 separation from Joe Jonas.

Taylor famously supported Sophie during the breakup, although she hasn't confirmed whether the song is about their friendship.

A music video for Patient Zero is also scheduled to premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Taylor is set to receive MTV's new Artist Director Award, recognizing musicians who take a creative role in directing their own music videos.

The four new songs are available on streaming platforms and as part of the expanded 16-track digital album.

The new music is available now, and Swifties already have plenty of Easter eggs to investigate.