Forget Duck Face! The “Boob Rest” Is Taking Over Social Media

Move over, duck face! There's a new pose taking over Instagram, and apparently, we've all been holding our boobs wrong.

It's called the “Boob Rest,” and Gen Z has turned casually placing your hands near your chest into a full-blown photo trend.

The pose involves resting one or both hands near your collarbone, neck or chest while looking effortlessly surprised that someone is taking your picture.

You know, the classic, "Oh, I didn't see you there!" pose, despite having taken 47 photos to get it right.

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Why Is Everyone Doing It?

The pose isn't exactly new, but it's becoming increasingly popular with younger social media users and celebrities.

Some women say it gives them something to do with their hands while showing off their nails, jewellery or outfit.

Others use it to highlight their cleavage or add a little flirtiness to their photos.

And depending on how confident you're feeling, the pose can range from a delicate hand resting near your collarbone to a full-on boob grab.

Basically, Gen Z has discovered what women over 40 have been doing for years: holding things up for support.

And as one social media user joked, the older you get, the lower your hands will go.

At 25, it's a cute pose. At 45, it's structural engineering.

The best part? No expensive filters, special lighting or fancy equipment required. Just two hands and whatever gravity has left you with.