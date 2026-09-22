Taylor Swift Set to Make MTV VMA History, Because 30 Awards Just Aren't Enough!

Taylor Swift is about to make history AGAIN, and at this point, the MTV Video Music Awards might as well give her a parking spot with her name on it.

The pop superstar is set to become the most-awarded artist in VMA history when she receives the first-ever Artist Director Honors at this year's ceremony.

The new award recognizes musicians who have made a major impact behind the camera through music video direction and visual storytelling.

Swift currently shares the all-time record with Beyoncé, with 30 VMAs each. Sunday's honour will bring Taylor's collection to 31, putting her in a category of her own.

For comparison, Eminem holds the record for most VMAs won by a male artist, with 15.

Taylor has so many Moon Person trophies, NASA should probably start charging her for storage.

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When Are the 2026 MTV VMAs?

The awards take place Sunday, September 27, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

And hosting this year's ceremony? Snoop Dogg!

Because nothing says a relaxing Sunday evening quite like Snoop handing out trophies while Taylor Swift rewrites music history.

The two-hour show begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, airing on CBS and MTV, with streaming available on Paramount+ in the U.S. Canadian viewers can look for global streaming availability the following day.

Paramount Press Express

And with Taylor already holding 30 awards, the real question is whether she'll need to bring a moving truck to get number 31 home.