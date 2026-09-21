Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford, Dies at 27

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27.

A representative for the family confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying Presley died Sunday.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility. His official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Presley followed in his famous mother's footsteps, signing with IMG Models at just 15 years old and building a career in the fashion industry.

He was also the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Presley Had Spoken Openly About Addiction and Recovery

In recent years, Presley had shared details of his struggles with substance use and mental health.

In 2024, he revealed that he had experienced a serious opioid addiction and survived a fentanyl overdose that left him in a coma for several days.

He later sought treatment, including undergoing ibogaine therapy, a psychedelic-based treatment he discussed publicly as part of his recovery journey.

His younger sister, Kaia, also spoke about her brother's addiction in an August 2026 interview with Vogue, expressing pride in his willingness to share his experiences.

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Family Asks for Privacy

Crawford and Rande Gerber, who married in 1998, are now mourning the loss of their eldest child.

In a statement to the Associated Press, family representative Allie Jenkins said:

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

No further details surrounding Presley's death have been released.

Source: The Associated Press, September 21, 2026.