Dana Carvey’s Son Dies Of Drug Overdose

Dex Carvey, the son of comedian Dana Carvey, has died of a drug overdose, his parents announced Thursday in a joint statement posted on his father’s social media. He was 32.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose,” the Instagram post, signed by Dana Carvey and his wife Paula, said.

Dana Carvey is best known for his years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. The Instagram post concluded by acknowledging the difficulties of addiction.

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the post said.