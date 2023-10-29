Matthew Perry Found Dead

The beloved “Friends” star was reportedly found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that first responders rushed to the address after a call reporting a cardiac arrest. It’s currently unclear who phoned 911.

The sources said no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

Perry opened up about his decades-long battle with addiction in a memoir titled “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” which was published last year.

Perry went to rehab 15 times and had undergone 14 surgeries to try and mitigate the damage done to his stomach lining due to alcohol and opioid use.

The actor claimed that he almost died in 2018 due to a gastrointestinal perforation. He spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital. He also had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

Last year, Perry claimed he had spent close to $9 million getting sober over the years — and finally triumphed. The star had been drug and alcohol-free since May 2021. Perry was not married and had no children.

Perry rose to fame playing fan-favourite Chandler on the iconic sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 – 2004.