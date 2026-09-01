Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Dog Revealed

Travis Kelce has a new teammate and she may be the fluffiest one yet.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has officially introduced the world to the adorable white Samoyed he shares with wife Taylor Swift, and her first public appearance is about as glamorous as it gets.

The pup is starring alongside Kelce in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 campaign, which was shot around New York City, including the iconic Plaza Hotel and Central Park.

And apparently, this wasn't even part of the original plan.

The Tommy Hilfiger creative team had been considering adding a dog to the campaign when Kelce suggested they use his own. Clearly, it was a good call. The fluffy Samoyed fit right in with the fashion shoot and Kelce says some of the photos featuring his dog are among his favourites.

During the shoot, the dog reportedly became something of a celebrity herself, with assistants, agents and crew members stopping to give her attention between shots. Honestly, it sounds like she may have been the most popular person on set.

And Travis is clearly smitten.

While chatting about the shoot, Kelce was asked about his dog and couldn't hide his excitement. He described her as someone who “lights up my day.”

Aww.

The dog has actually been the subject of fan speculation for months. Earlier this year, fans noticed what appeared to be a fluffy white dog connected to Swift, and the mystery continued after the couple's July wedding when Kelce was spotted travelling with a similar-looking pup.

Now the secret is officially out, although there's still one important detail we don't know: her name.

Forbes reported the pup's name is Wendy, however, confusingly, eight hours after publishing their article, removed the dog’s name, but kept the rest of the piece online.

So I guess for now, she's simply Taylor and Travis' very fluffy family member.

And she joins an already pretty famous pet crew. Swift has three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button — meaning the newlyweds now have four pets between them.

From Football Star to Fashion Guy

The dog isn't the only reason Kelce is making headlines in the fashion world.

His partnership with Tommy Hilfiger is a pretty natural fit for the football star, who says he grew up loving the brand. He even remembers asking his mom for a Tommy sailing jacket when he was in high school.

These days, Kelce has developed a reputation for taking some pretty big fashion swings himself. His style has included everything from bold suits to designer cardigans and statement accessories.

He says his interest in fashion started with athletes he looked up to growing up, including basketball stars and legendary athletes like Ken Griffey Jr., Wayne Gretzky and Deion Sanders.

And it sounds like he's having fun with it.

For Kelce, fashion can mean anything from something a little wild to something polished and classic, depending on the occasion.

His Tommy Hilfiger partnership is also going beyond this fall's campaign. The two are working on a collaborative collection expected for spring 2027, combining elements of Hilfiger's classic style with Kelce's own personality.

But Football Is Still Calling

As fun as the fashion world has become for Kelce, football is still very much his main event.

He's heading into his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs and is clearly excited about what's ahead. Kelce has been part of three Super Bowl-winning Chiefs teams, and he's looking forward to another shot at bringing home a championship.

The Chiefs' first regular-season game at Arrowhead is set for September 14.

And when the football season eventually winds down, Kelce says his ideal day is actually pretty simple: golf, a nap, some good food and time at home with his family.

Which, presumably, now includes a very fluffy Samoyed who apparently has no problem stealing the spotlight.

Because let's be honest ,Travis Kelce may be the football star and the fashion ambassador…

…but his dog might just be the real MVP.