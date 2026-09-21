Ed Sheeran Addresses Macklemore Controversy as Tour Continues Without Opening Act

Ed Sheeran is keeping the music going, but his latest concert came with a message that went well beyond his usual love songs.

The British singer took the stage in Philadelphia on Saturday night without an opening act, following a week of controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore's removal from his tour.

Several supporting performers also withdrew from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore, leaving Sheeran to open the show alone before other musicians joined him later in the evening.

And while fans may have arrived expecting to sing along to Shape of You and Perfect, Sheeran had something important he wanted to address first.

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What Happened With Macklemore?

Macklemore was originally scheduled to open for Sheeran during the U.S. portion of his tour.

However, the rapper was removed from the lineup after shouting "Free Palestine" during a September 5 performance in New Jersey.

The decision reportedly came after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft raised concerns. Kraft's company owns a stadium where Sheeran was scheduled to perform.

Sheeran has maintained that he was not personally responsible for removing Macklemore, saying the final decision was made by the tour promoter.

The situation sparked a wider conversation about freedom of expression, politics and whether musicians should use their platforms to speak about international conflicts.

Sheeran Addresses the Crowd

During Saturday's performance at Lincoln Financial Field, Sheeran told the nearly full stadium that he has always wanted his concerts to bring people together, regardless of their political beliefs.

However, he acknowledged that the controversy had placed him in the middle of a much larger debate about freedom of speech and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Sheeran described the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel as horrific and called the situation in Gaza "catastrophic and unjustifiable."

He also expressed concern about the devastating loss of civilian lives, particularly children.

The singer explained that while he never intended to become a political activist through his music, he could no longer avoid addressing the humanitarian crisis and the controversy surrounding his tour.

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Macklemore Pledges $1 Million to Palestinian Relief

Meanwhile, Macklemore announced that he would donate $1 million to organizations supporting Palestinians affected by the conflict.

He also publicly challenged Robert Kraft to match his contribution.

A spokesperson for Kraft later said that both Kraft and Sheeran had committed to donating $2 million each, although the original Associated Press report noted that the specific recipients of those donations had not been confirmed.

Kraft has maintained that his objection to Macklemore's participation involved concerns about the rapper's past statements and conduct, which Kraft characterized as antisemitic, rather than opposition to Palestinian humanitarian advocacy.

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The Show Must Go On

Despite the controversy, Sheeran has continued his North American tour.

The singer, who was named the third-highest-earning concert act of the millennium so far by Pollstar in late 2025, told fans that his goal remains creating concerts centred on love, hope and unity.

For now, the music continues, even as the conversation surrounding his tour extends well beyond the stage.