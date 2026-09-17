🎤 Ed Sheeran Tour Drama Takes a Surprising Turn: Millions Pledged for Humanitarian Aid

The drama surrounding Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour has taken another turn, but this time, the story is about humanitarian aid rather than who is or isn’t on stage.

After being removed from the tour following his pro-Palestinian comments, Macklemore announced he is donating his entire $1 million US in net earnings from the tour to six organizations providing assistance to Palestinians. He then publicly invited New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match it.

And that's where things got interesting.

Kraft responded that, before Macklemore issued the public challenge, Ed Sheeran had already contacted him and asked him to commit $2 million US toward humanitarian relief in the region.

Kraft agreed, saying he believes “all lives are worth protecting.” Sheeran is also reportedly pledging $2 million, bringing the commitments associated with the dispute to roughly $5 million US between Macklemore, Sheeran and Kraft. Details about exactly where all of Sheeran and Kraft's money will go have not yet been made public.

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That's quite the turnaround considering where this story started.

Earlier this week, Kraft said Macklemore would not be permitted to perform at Gillette Stadium, citing what Kraft described as Macklemore's history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery. Macklemore has argued that his advocacy is about supporting Palestinians. The tour promoter ultimately removed him from the remaining dates, and several other opening acts subsequently pulled out in solidarity.

Now Sheeran reportedly plans to contact other stadium owners in hopes of generating additional humanitarian support. Kraft says the goal is to “build bridges” despite their disagreements.

And the Loop Tour itself rolls on, with Sheeran scheduled to perform in Philadelphia this weekend

So after days of arguments, cancelled appearances and artists walking away, this story has finally produced something everyone involved can point to:

millions of dollars pledged to help people caught in a humanitarian crisis.