Oprah Is Coming to the Las Vegas Sphere... to Help You Find Your “AHA” ✨🔮

Las Vegas has given us Elvis, Celine Dion, U2, Adele and gigantic dancing eyeballs on the Sphere.

Now it's Oprah's turn.

Oprah Winfrey is heading to the Sphere in Las Vegas next spring for what may be the most Oprah thing Oprah has ever Oprahed.

It's called “Oprah Winfrey's AHA”, a two-hour immersive experience featuring music, poetry, massive visuals, inspirational storytelling and even Buddhist monks.

So basically:

TED Talk meets Cirque du Soleil meets your friend's wellness retreat after she discovered crystals.

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Apparently, Oprah Dreamed the Whole Thing Up

Winfrey has said the idea came to her in a daydream, envisioning an experience designed around those life-changing “aha moments” she's been talking about for decades.

And unlike my daydreams, which usually involve quitting my job and opening a beach bar...

Oprah's apparently come with a production budget.

The show promises to take the audience on a visual and spiritual journey inside the Sphere's enormous LED environment.

And let's face it, if Oprah is going to help you find yourself, she's certainly picked a room where it'll be difficult to hide.

There Are Only Four Shows

AHA is scheduled for just four performances from April 2 through April 4, 2027.

Tickets reportedly range from about $145 to $395 US, with general sales beginning September 25.

But if regular enlightenment isn't enough, there are also VIP packages.

The Enhanced AHA Experience Package reportedly starts around $1,200 per person.

“YOU get inner peace! YOU get inner peace! EVERYBODY GETS INNER PEACE!”