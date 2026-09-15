The Emmys were last night, and apparently the hottest place on television is “Widow’s Bay.”

The horror-comedy won Best Comedy and set a record with 14 Emmys this season. Matthew Rhys won TWO acting Emmys, The Pitt repeated as Best Drama, Noah Wyle won Best Drama Actor, and Rhea Seehorn won for Pluribus.

RELATED: The Emmys Are Shrinking the Awards Show... to Make More Time for the Show?

Jean Smart won her fifth straight Emmy for Hacks, because at this point they should probably just engrave next year's trophy now.

Mariska Hargitay hosted, Taylor Swift popped up in a sketch, Buffy reunited, and Canadian legend Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

So the lesson from this year's Emmys: be Jean Smart, Matthew Rhys... or apparently live on a haunted island. 📺🏆

🇨🇦 Sally Field Gives Canada Some Emmy Love

One of the sweetest moments at last night’s Emmys came from 79-year-old Sally Field, who received a standing ovation after winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures. It was her fourth Emmy, and she became the oldest winner ever in the category.

The movie was filmed in British Columbia, including Deep Cove and the Vancouver Aquarium, and Field made sure Canada got some love during her speech:

“Blessed Canada, our neighbours, our friends.” 🇨🇦

The comment earned cheers from the crowd and carried a little extra weight given the current Canada-U.S. trade tensions and debate over American productions filming north of the border.