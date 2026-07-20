The Emmys Are Shrinking the Awards Show... to Make More Time for the Show?

If you've ever watched an awards show and thought, "You know what this needs? Fewer awards..." congratulations... the Emmys have been listening.

The Television Academy has announced it's cutting five major award categories from the live 2026 Emmy broadcast.

Don't panic. They're not cancelling the awards. They're simply moving them to the Creative Arts Emmys, which happen a week earlier. Winners still get the trophy... they just won't get their big primetime TV moment.

The categories getting bumped include:

Writing for a Variety Series

Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The reason?

Producers want a shorter, faster, and more entertaining show.

Translation: less time handing out statues... more time for comedy bits, musical performances, emotional speeches that go on way too long, and reaction shots of celebrities pretending they aren't disappointed they lost.

Last year's Emmys handed out 26 awards during the live broadcast.

This year? Just 19.

So, essentially, they're trimming the vegetables to make room for dessert.

The 78th Emmy Awards will air September 14, with Mariska Hargitay hosting.

RELATED: THE DAYTIME EMMY NOMINATIONS ARE OUT... AND MEGHAN MARKLE JUST SCORED A NOD!

And honestly... if they're looking to shorten the show, here's a radical idea:

Maybe don't spend 12 minutes on an opening dance number that nobody asked for.

Or better yet... if a winner says, "I'll keep this short," start the clock.

That's the biggest fantasy of the night. 📺🏆😄