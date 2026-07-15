THE DAYTIME EMMY NOMINATIONS ARE OUT... AND MEGHAN MARKLE JUST SCORED A NOD!

The Daytime Emmy nominations have officially been announced, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is now officially an Emmy nominee.

Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, picked up a nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, where it'll compete against shows including George to the Rescue, The Motherhood, and The Wizard of Paws.

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If she wins, Meghan could soon add "Daytime Emmy nominee" to a résumé that's already included actor, duchess, podcaster, author, and professional jam enthusiast.

Meanwhile, the soap opera category is packed with the usual daytime royalty, including General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and Beyond the Gates.

And in the talk show category, nominees include The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, TODAY with Jenna & Friends, and the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

The winners will be announced on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

And if you've ever taken a sick day and accidentally watched six straight hours of daytime TV... congratulations... you've probably seen at least half the nominees already. 📺😄