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THE DAYTIME EMMY NOMINATIONS ARE OUT... AND MEGHAN MARKLE JUST SCORED A NOD!

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Published July 15, 2026
By Charlie

The Daytime Emmy nominations have officially been announced, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is now officially an Emmy nominee.

Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, picked up a nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Program, where it'll compete against shows including George to the RescueThe Motherhood, and The Wizard of Paws.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Announces Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' on Netflix

If she wins, Meghan could soon add "Daytime Emmy nominee" to a résumé that's already included actor, duchess, podcaster, author, and professional jam enthusiast.

Meanwhile, the soap opera category is packed with the usual daytime royalty, including General HospitalDays of Our LivesThe Young and the Restless, and Beyond the Gates.

And in the talk show category, nominees include The Kelly Clarkson ShowThe Drew Barrymore ShowThe ViewLive with Kelly and MarkTODAY with Jenna & Friends, and the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

The winners will be announced on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

And if you've ever taken a sick day and accidentally watched six straight hours of daytime TV... congratulations... you've probably seen at least half the nominees already. 📺😄

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