Lady Gaga Is a Mom!

Lady Gaga has officially entered her newest era: motherhood.

The 40-year-old superstar and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

So far, the couple is keeping things very private. No name, gender or other details about the baby have been released.

Gaga has spoken openly in the past about wanting children, saying in 2025 that she was excited about becoming a mom.

Gaga and Polansky have been together since late 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in early 2020.

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They became engaged in 2024 after Polansky proposed that April.

It's already been a huge year for Gaga, who recently wrapped up her Mayhem Ball tour.

And now she's traded the Mayhem Ball for a whole new kind of mayhem. And somewhere, a baby is about to discover that “Rah-rah-ah-ah-ah” is actually a pretty effective lullaby.