🎤💔 Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Show Due to Illness
Tough news for Little Monsters…
Lady Gaga has cancelled her final Montreal show after her doctor strongly advised her not to perform due to a respiratory infection.
😷 What Happened
Gaga shared the update with fans, explaining she’s been battling the illness for several days and had hoped to push through — but it’s gotten worse.
She admitted she wouldn’t be able to deliver the kind of performance fans deserve… and honestly, if Gaga can’t give 110%, she’s not stepping on that stage.
RELATED: Lady Gaga Is Entering Her Main-Character Era Again — And Montreal Is Officially On the List 🇨🇦💥
🇨🇦 Montreal Misses Out
The cancelled show was set for the Bell Centre, where she had already performed two shows earlier in the week.
So yes… Montreal got Gaga twice — but that third show just wasn’t in the cards.
🗺️ What’s Next on Tour
Her Mayhem Ball Tour isn’t over yet, with a few stops remaining, including:
- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Madison Square Garden in New York
And more 2026 dates are already lined up.
❤️ Final Thought
Fans are obviously disappointed… but also rallying behind her, because let’s be real:
👉 A healthy Gaga > a half-powered Gaga
Rest up, queen. Montreal will be ready whenever you are.
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