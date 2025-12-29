Lady Gaga Is Entering Her Main-Character Era Again — And Montreal Is Officially On the List 🇨🇦💥

If 2025 belonged to anyone, it belonged to Lady Gaga. And she’s clearly not done.

Mother Monster has just announced a second North American leg of her already sold-out, wildly theatrical Mayhem Ball Tour, and it’s shaping up to be less “concert tour” and more “pop culture moment you’ll pretend you didn’t cry at.”

The new run launches on Valentine’s Day 2026 because, of course, it does. After flattening records with stadium shows in Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City, Gaga is bringing the chaos stateside again, this time with an arena tour that kicks off with two nights in Glendale, Arizona, before hitting major cities like Atlanta, Austin, Boston — and yes, MONTREAL.

More on that very important Canadian stop in a second. 🍁

2025 Was Gaga’s World — We’re Just Living In It

The Mayhem era has been nothing short of a victory lap. Gaga’s eighth studio album, Mayhem, dominated charts, broke streaming records, and delivered “Die With a Smile,” a billion-streaming juggernaut that somehow managed to be both devastating and danceable.

She followed that up with:

A huge night at the MTV VMAs

The release of her eerie new single “The Dead Dance.”

A haunting, cinematic music video directed by Tim Burton , his first music video in over a decade

, his A guest role on Wednesday, Season 2, as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood

Oh, and casually performing for 2.5 million people on Copacabana Beach in Brazil. Just normal pop star behaviour.

Between the gothic fashion, disco-pop power, and Broadway-level staging, the Mayhem Ball Tour has cemented itself as the most theatrical live show of the decade. This isn’t background music. This is a full-body spectacle.

And Now… Montreal Gets Its Moment 🇨🇦✨

Let’s talk about the dates that really matter.

Gaga is bringing the Mayhem Ball to Montreal for two nights at the iconic Bell Centre on April 2 and 3, 2026.

This isn’t just another tour stop. Montreal crowds are famously loud, dramatic, fashion-forward, and emotionally prepared for Gaga energy. Expect:

Extra theatrics

Unhinged outfits

Fans who understand the assignment

And a city that will absolutely turn this into a long weekend event

If there’s any place in Canada where Gaga can fully unleash the drama, it’s Montreal. This one’s going to sell fast, feel iconic, and live forever on your camera roll.

Lady Gaga — Mayhem Ball Tour (North America 2026)

Feb 14 & 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

– Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena Feb 18 & 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

– Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum Feb 28 & Mar 01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

– Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena Mar 04 & 05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

– Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena Mar 08 & 09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

– Austin, TX @ Moody Center Mar 13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

– Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center Mar 19 & 20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Mar 23 & 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena Mar 29 & 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

– Boston, MA @ TD Garden ⭐ Apr 02 & 03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ⭐

Apr 09 & 10 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

Start emotionally preparing now.