Bryan Adams Is Hitting 13 Canadian Cities This Summer 🎸🇨🇦

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is rolling back onto the highway with 13 tour dates across the country this August and September.

Yes, he’s 66.

Yes, he’s still touring.

And yes, you will absolutely scream the lyrics like it’s your first middle-school slow dance.

The tour supports his 2025 album Roll with the Punches, which is already nominated for a 2026 Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year. Because apparently Bryan Adams does not age. He just collects hardware.

Closest Shows to Barrie!

If you’re in the GTA and wondering how far you’ll have to drive while blasting Summer of ’69 on the way, here are your best bets:

Aug. 26 – Oshawa – Tribute Communities Centre

Aug. 28 – Hamilton – TD Coliseum

He already played Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last October, so this time you’re road-tripping it. Consider it character building.

Other Ontario stops include:

Aug. 25 – Kingston – Slush Puppie Place

Aug. 29 – London – Canada Life Place

Aug. 31 – Sudbury – Sudbury Arena

The Setlist? Prepare for Emotional Cardio

Expect new tracks from Roll with the Punches mixed with the classics that live rent-free in every Canadian’s brain:

Summer of ’69

Heaven

Run to You

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You

Translation: You will lose your voice by song three.

Lights Is Joining the Tour ✨

Electro-pop artist Lights will open for Adams in all markets except Thunder Bay. So you’re getting a double dose of Canadian music talent in one night.

Tickets go on sale Friday at livenation.com.

So dust off the leather jacket, stretch your singing muscles, and prepare to yell, “Bought it at the five-and-dime!” like it’s legally required.

Because when Bryan Adams tours Canada, we show up.