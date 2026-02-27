Backyard’s Back, Alright? Brian Littrell Files Second Lawsuit Over Beach Access

Brian Littrell may be part of the Backstreet Boys, but when it comes to his backyard, he’s not harmonizing with the public.

According to reports from the New York Post, Littrell has filed a second lawsuit in an ongoing dispute over beach access in Santa Rosa, Florida.

The singer originally launched legal action in September 2025 against a 67-year-old retiree, alleging she trespassed by walking on the dry sand behind his US$3.8 million beachfront property. A judge tossed that first lawsuit on a technicality, ruling Littrell couldn’t sue for emotional distress related to the alleged trespassing. However, he was given 20 days to revise and refile.

He has now returned to court with seven new trespassing claims, alleging the woman walked onto the dry sand behind his home multiple times between April and September 2025.

Where Does Public Beach End?

Under Florida law, the public typically has access to beaches up to the high tide line. Littrell argues that anything beyond that line, including the dry sand behind his home, is private property.

In court filings, he claims he posted private property signs and placed beach furniture to mark the boundary.

He also alleges the woman refused to leave, filmed him and his family without consent, and continued entering the area despite warnings.

The lawsuit also claims Littrell hired private security to help enforce what he believes are his property rights.

The civil case, filed in Walton County, is seeking unspecified damages.

So while the Backstreet Boys may be touring arenas, Littrell’s current headliner appears to be a legal battle over where exactly the beach ends and the backyard begins.