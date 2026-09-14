Céline Dion Makes an Epic Comeback in Paris

Canada’s Céline Dion is officially back on stage.

Céline walked onto the stage at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, just outside Paris, for her first full-length concert in nearly six years.

And she knew it was going to be emotional. “I promised not to cry,” she told the crowd.

What an incredible opening night! Still taking it all in.🤍



📸: Nicolas Gerardin // Slides 1-2

📸: Inès Ziouane // Slide 3 pic.twitter.com/xX0S4JwEYW — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 14, 2026

The performance marks a huge comeback for Céline, who stepped away from touring after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause severe muscle stiffness and spasms.

Her health struggles were documented in the emotional 2024 documentary I Am: Céline Dion.

But this weekend, the focus was back where Céline loves it: the stage. She spoke to fans in both French and English and performed songs from throughout her career, including “My Heart Will Go On” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

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Céline is scheduled to perform in Nanterre through May 29, 2027, and demand has already been strong enough to extend the residency.

Paris is also going all-in on her return, with signs celebrating Céline appearing around famous landmarks, including the Champs-Élysées and the Seine.

After everything she's been through, seeing Céline Dion back on stage feels like a pretty great moment for Canadian music.

Our girl is back. And yes, our hearts did, in fact, go on.