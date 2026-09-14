Nashville Could Rename Its Airport After Dolly Parton

Republicans and Democrats in Nashville may not agree on much these days, but apparently, everybody agrees on Dolly Parton.

Officials from both sides are supporting a push to rename Nashville International Airport in honour of the Tennessee country music legend.

If approved, Dolly would become the first woman to have her name on one of the 50 busiest airports in the United States.

The idea actually started gaining attention before Parton’s death. A superfan launched a petition in 2025, but Dolly reportedly wasn't interested in having the airport named after her.

That wasn't unusual. During her lifetime, Dolly often politely turned down major honours, including a proposal to put a statue of her at the Tennessee State Capitol.

RELATED: Dolly Parton is proving that great music doesn't have an expiry date.

But following her death two weeks ago, support for the airport name change exploded. The petition has now collected more than 175,000 signatures.

On Friday, Nashville's airport authority unanimously voted to begin the process of potentially changing the name.

It won't happen overnight. Officials say the process could take a year or longer and will involve working with Dolly's estate on everything from branding to merchandise.

But imagine the airport announcements:

“Welcome to Dolly Parton International Airport, where the gates are 9 to 5, but the baggage takes forever.”

And finally, something Republicans and Democrats can agree on: Dolly Parton really does bring everyone together.