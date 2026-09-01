Dolly Parton is proving that great music doesn't have an expiry date.

Following her death, five Dolly songs are back on the Billboard Hot 100, including two that have reached the Top 40 for the very first time.

“Jolene” leads the way at No. 16, more than 50 years after Dolly first released it.

“9 to 5” is at No. 18.

Her Kenny Rogers duet “Islands in the Stream” is No. 26.

And incredibly, Dolly's original recording of “I Will Always Love You” has entered the Hot 100 for the FIRST TIME, landing at No. 27. Whitney Houston's version famously went to No. 1 in the '90s.

Finally, “Here You Come Again” is back at No. 44.

Five songs. Multiple generations. More than half a century of music.

Dolly may be gone, but apparently nobody told the Billboard charts.

And somewhere, Jolene is probably thinking, “Seriously? We're STILL talking about this?” 💗