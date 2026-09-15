Macaulay Culkin and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Honour Catherine O’Hara at the Emmys

There was a very emotional Canadian moment at Monday night’s Emmy Awards as Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara.

O’Hara died earlier this year at the age of 71, leaving behind an incredible five-decade career that included SCTV, Home Alone, Best in Show and, of course, her Emmy-winning role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek.

RELATED: Catherine O’Hara Honoured With Posthumous Award for The Studio

Culkin's tribute was particularly emotional.

More than 35 years after O’Hara played his mom in Home Alone, Culkin said she remained a mother figure in his life long after the cameras stopped rolling.

He encouraged everyone watching to call their moms, saying O’Hara had continued to show up for him throughout his life.

Then came a line that was both heartbreaking and perfectly Home Alone:

“She may have forgotten me twice, but we will always remember her.”

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan then performed during the Emmys' In Memoriam segment, which also honoured several other entertainment legends who died over the past year, including Dolly Parton, Rob Reiner, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and designer Bob Mackie.

It was a beautiful tribute to a Canadian comedy legend who made generations laugh.

And somehow, more than three decades later, Kevin McCallister finally got to say goodbye to his mom.