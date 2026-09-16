Dolly Parton Is Being Immortalized in Corn Mazes Across North America 🌽💛

Dolly Parton has been honoured with awards, statues and tributes around the world.

Now she's getting something uniquely fall: Her face carved into giant fields of corn.

This autumn, 20 farms across the U.S. and Canada have created elaborate Dolly Parton corn mazes, transforming acres of farmland into portraits celebrating the late country music legend.

And somehow, Dolly being immortalized with giant hair made entirely of corn feels incredibly appropriate.

The Mazes Are Raising Money for Dolly’s Imagination Library 📚

The tributes aren't just for fun.

The participating farms are also raising money and awareness for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the literacy program that provides free books to children.

Many of the farms are adding Dolly-themed trivia, photo opportunities and other activities to the experience.

The mazes stretch across roughly a dozen U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, giving fans across North America a chance to literally wander through Dolly's legacy.

Which also creates the greatest corn-maze sentence ever: “I got lost somewhere around Dolly's left eyelash.”

RELATED: Nashville Could Rename Its Airport After Dolly Parton

A New Tribute Following Her Death

The corn mazes have taken on added significance following Parton's death from cancer on August 25 at age 80.

Since then, fans have found countless ways to honour her, including a push to rename Nashville's airport after her and a huge resurgence in streams of songs including Jolene, 9 to 5 and Islands in the Stream.

But there's something particularly fitting about the farm tributes.

Dolly grew up in rural Tennessee, and her connection to country life was woven throughout her music and public persona.

Now she's looking over acres of farmland with that unmistakable smile and enormous hair.