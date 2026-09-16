🎤 Ed Sheeran’s Tour Loses Macklemore, Then the Other Acts Start Walking

There’s some major drama surrounding Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour, and it started with Macklemore being removed from the remaining U.S. dates.

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Macklemore had been opening for Sheeran and used his performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to speak about the war in Gaza and declare “Free Palestine.” His comments drew criticism from several Jewish advocacy groups, including the Israeli American Council, which launched a petition calling for him to be dropped.

https://x.com/MichaelRapaport/status/2096233085419266247

Macklemore later announced that he had been removed from the tour. He alleged that Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, helped pressure Sheeran’s tour over his inclusion. Kraft has said his objection was based on what he considers Macklemore’s history of rhetoric and imagery offensive to the Jewish community. Macklemore has rejected accusations of antisemitism and has said his criticism is directed at the Israeli government, not Jewish people.

Then came another twist.

Finneas, Lukas Graham and Irish singer Aaron Rowe all announced they were pulling out of their upcoming appearances in solidarity with Macklemore. Irish group Beoga, which had been performing as part of Sheeran’s live band, also left.

So suddenly, this isn't just a story about one opening act getting dropped. Sheeran's tour has now lost its remaining scheduled support acts and his touring band.

Sheeran says he did not make the decision to remove Macklemore. He says it was made by the promoter and venues, and that he spent the week trying to find a compromise, including speaking with Kraft and activists on different sides of the issue. Ultimately, he says the promoter and venues made the final call.

Sheeran also said his concerts are intended to be a place for music, unity and escapism, rather than a political forum, while acknowledging he has his own personal views on the conflict.

https://x.com/MichaelRapaport/status/2096233085419266247

At this rate, Ed may be opening for Ed.