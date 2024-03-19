Oprah Winfrey’s Primetime Special on Weight Loss Drugs Now Available to Stream

Oprah Winfrey hosted a primetime special about weight loss drugs, on ABC Monday and it will be available for streaming on Hulu today.

Oprah recorded the special, titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” in front of a live studio audience, where she gathered medical experts to discuss weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy.

The medical experts featured in the primetime special are Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. W. Scott Butsch, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Dr. Amanda Velazquez.