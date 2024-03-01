Oprah Is Leaving WeightWatchers

The talk show host says she will donate all her shares ‘to eliminate any perceived conflict around her taking weight-loss medications.’

Oprah Winfrey announced she was leaving WeightWatchers on Thursday and giving away all her stock – a move that follows the TV talk queen revealing that her recent dramatic weight loss was due to taking new weight-loss drugs.

Oprah has been a public face for WeightWatchers since 2015 and will be donating her shares in the company to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Winfrey said she was “absolutely done with the shaming from other people, and myself”, adding that she had “released my own shame” about using a prescription weight-loss drug.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that weight loss drugs, which disrupt the stomach’s hunger signals to the brain, should be prescribed only in combination with, not as a replacement for, diet and exercise programs.

Oprah will continue to work with WeightWatchers as an advocate for weight health and obesity issues…