Oprah Is Setting The Record Straight About Those Weight Loss Gummies

Oprah Winfrey is warning fans against falling victim to companies selling weight loss products using her name and image.

Over the weekend Oprah took to social media to make it clear that she does not endorse edible weight loss products.

In the short video, Winfrey said she felt compelled to address the online scams after being approached five times in one week by people looking for weight loss gummies.

“I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name,” she told her 21.6 million Instagram followers.

Winfrey, who does have a partnership with and stake in WW International, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, added in the video caption: “Fraud alert! Please don’t buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them.

Earlier this year, a series of sponsored videos began circulating online using Winfrey’s name and likeness to promote these weight loss gummies.

Remember kids! If it’s too good to be true, it probably is!