Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Are Parents Again

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have reportedly welcomed their second child through adoption.

The 22-year-old Stranger Things star and her 24-year-old husband are now officially parents of two, according to People.

And fans may have actually spotted a clue earlier this month.

Brown posted a video from a family trip to Italy where she could be seen carrying their daughter, while Jake walked alongside her with another baby carrier strapped to his chest.

The couple kept their newest addition out of view and hasn't shared any further details about the baby, but gender!

Millie and Jake welcomed their first adopted daughter in August of 2025, saying at the time that they were excited to begin their journey as parents while maintaining their family's privacy.

Brown has previously spoken about how important motherhood is to her, saying she dreamed about becoming a mom from a very young age.

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She and Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, married in 2024. So at just 22, Millie Bobby Brown is married with two kids.

Meanwhile, some of us at 22 were eating cereal for dinner because every other dish in the apartment was dirty.