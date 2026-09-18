Viral Series “Subway Takes” Is Coming to Toronto

Toronto, get your unpopular opinions ready.

The hugely popular internet series “Subway Takes” is getting a Canadian edition, and this time the conversations will happen aboard the TTC.

The original series features comedian Kareem Rahma riding the New York City subway with celebrities and other notable guests while asking them to share their hottest opinions.

The responses can be ridiculous, surprisingly deep or incredibly divisive, and viewers weigh in with “100 per cent agree” or “100 per cent disagree.”

Now Rahma is bringing the concept north of the border with Subway Takes Toronto.

About 15 episodes are expected, featuring local Canadian creatives riding the TTC and sharing their potentially friendship-ending opinions.

Rahma says Toronto was an obvious choice because of the city's diversity and the number of interesting stories and personalities here.

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The original Subway Takes has grown to more than 1.1 million subscribers and collected more than 800 million views on YouTube, with previous spin-offs filmed in cities including Chicago, London and Berlin.

The Toronto edition is expected to debut next month.

And really, if you want hot takes from people riding the TTC, you don't even need celebrities.

Just announce another service delay and start recording.