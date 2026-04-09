The Oscars Are Leaving TV… and Heading to YouTube 👀🎬

Well, this feels like the end of an era.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially set the dates for its final two Oscar ceremonies on traditional TV — before packing up its glam, its speeches, and its awkward musical numbers… and heading to YouTube.

The Final Countdown (On TV, Anyway)

Here’s what we know:

99th Oscars → March 14, 2027

→ March 14, 2027 100th Oscars (!!) → March 5, 2028

Both shows will air on ABC, marking the final bow for the ceremony on its longtime network home...After that? The Oscars are leapfrogging YouTube in 2029.

Yes. The same place you go to watch cat videos and fix your dishwasher.

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Also Saying Goodbye…

These next two ceremonies will also be the last held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

So basically:

New platform

New location

Probably still the same speeches that go on too long

Ratings Reality Check

The 98th Oscars (aka the most recent one) saw a 9% drop in ratings, even with Conan O'Brien back hosting.

Big winners included:

Best Picture & Director: “One Battle After Another”

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet