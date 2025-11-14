Millie Bobby Brown Turns Up the Heat for the Holidays — Introducing “Mill on a Sill”

Nothing says “’Tis the season” like an underwear launch, and Millie Bobby Brown clearly understood the assignment. The Stranger Things star has officially gifted the internet some holiday-themed thirst content while showing off her new line of underwear — because who needs an Elf on the Shelf when you can have Mill on a Sill?

The 21-year-old posed on a fireplace mantel (as one does when they’re young, bendy, and have good lighting), sporting a cropped tank, booty shorts, a chunky black belt, and a Santa hat long enough to wrap around the CN Tower. The photos and videos, posted to Instagram, feature Brown perched above the stockings like a festive decoration that absolutely did not come from Canadian Tire.

In one clip, she jokes, “What better way to go to sleep on Christmas Eve than in this cozy, modest, understated outfit?” while showing off her Softie Seamless set from her Florence by Mills brand. Modest? Sure, Jan.

And while the internet may be calling her Elf on the Shelf 2.0, Millie insists she’s not perched as an elf — she’s officially branding herself as “Mill on a Sill.” We love the commitment to the bit.

Bonus festive tie-in: the final episodes of Stranger Things drop on Christmas Day, meaning the entire cast will be haunting your holidays in one way or another.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Just Leveled Up to Parenthood