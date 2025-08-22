Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Just Leveled Up to Parenthood

Cue the lullabies and diaper runs — Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents!

The Stranger Things star, 21, and her hubby Jake, 23 (a.k.a. Jon Bon Jovi’s boy), announced Thursday on Instagram that they’ve welcomed their first child together through adoption.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they shared in a joint post, adding that they’re thrilled to “embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Translation: don’t expect baby pics every five minutes — they’ll be over here being wholesome while the rest of us refresh our feeds like it’s Boxing Day at Canadian Tire.

The post ended with, “And then there were 3,” which is either about their new family or the number of times Millie reheats her Tim’s steeped tea in the microwave before she actually drinks it.

From Rumours to Rice Tossing

The couple tied the knot secretly in May 2024, a full three years after sparking dating rumours back in 2021. They later revealed the wedding was in Italy (because of course it was — nobody’s sneaking off to Sudbury for a secret celeb wedding, sorry).

And while they were slow to share their wedding photos, they’re clearly fast-tracking the family chapter.

Millie Always Wanted to Be a Mom

Brown has been vocal about wanting kids. On the Smartless podcast earlier this year, she revealed:

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19… Since I was a baby, I told my mom — like, baby dolls — I wanted to be a mom just like her.”

Looks like she’s made good on that dream. And honestly? We can only imagine how epic bedtime stories are going to be when they’re coming from Eleven herself. (Fair warning to the baby: if the lights start flickering, it’s probably just Mom being dramatic.)

