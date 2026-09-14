The Latest Social Media Trend: “Divorce-Tok”

There’s a new corner of social media getting a lot of attention, and it’s called “Divorce-Tok.”

Despite the name, it’s not just happening on TikTok. People across social media are sharing what life looks like after the end of a long-term marriage or relationship.

And it’s not all dramatic videos of someone tossing their wedding dress into a bonfire while scream-singing "All to Well" by Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Divorced Parents Steal the Show at Wedding With Perfect Taylor Swift Entrance

A lot of the content focuses on what happens after the paperwork: starting over, co-parenting, dating again, living alone, and figuring out who you are when you’re no longer part of a couple.

One creator getting attention has been documenting her life after the end of a 12-year marriage. She talks openly about rebuilding and says divorce can sometimes feel like a death.

Because after spending that many years with someone, your lives become completely tangled together: your home, friends, routines, finances, holidays, and, if you have children, your family life.

So when the marriage ends, you can find yourself grieving a life that no longer exists, even though the other person is still very much alive.

And if you have kids together, you don’t necessarily get a clean break. You’re ending one relationship while trying to build an entirely different one as co-parents.

That’s essentially what “Divorce-Tok” has become: people publicly documenting what starting over really looks like.

Like most things on social media, it can be helpful, inspiring and incredibly relatable.

It can also be way too much information.