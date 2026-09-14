30% of Daters Admit They've Gone on a “Foodie Call”

Forget the booty call. Apparently, dating now has the “foodie call.”

A foodie call is when you agree to go on a date with someone you're not actually interested in, because you're interested in something else, dinner!

According to a survey from DatingAdvice.com, 30% of daters admit they've accepted a romantic dinner invitation just to score a free meal, with absolutely no intention of pursuing a relationship.

Basically, “I'm not attracted to you... but I am attracted to that $42 steak.”

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And sometimes it's not even about getting a free meal. People will arrange a date simply because they want someone to go out for dinner with.

Honestly, that's less dating and more Uber Eats with emotional support. And foodie calls aren't just happening among broke twenty-somethings.

The survey found 26% of people 65 and older have done it too. Although at that age, the foodie call starts at 4:30 p.m., comes with a coupon and ends with: “Can you believe coffee used to be 50 cents?”

So next time someone seems unusually excited about your dinner date, just remember:

They may not be into you. They may be into the appetizers.