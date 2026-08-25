EAT BREAKFAST AFTER NOON? APPARENTLY THAT'S ANOTHER THING TO WORRY ABOUT AFTER 40 🥞⏰

Good news for everyone over 40!

Apparently, we now have another thing to worry about.

A new study suggests that when you eat your first meal of the day may be associated with how long you live. Researchers looked at more than 31,000 adults aged 40 and older and found that people who ate their first meal later tended to have higher mortality risks.

And here's the headline that will ruin brunch:

People who didn't eat their first meal until after noon had a 29 per cent higher risk of death from any causecompared with people who ate between 7 and 8 a.m.

So naturally, the internet version of this story is:

“EAT BREAKFAST AFTER NOON AND YOU MAY DIE.”

Which is technically true...

Because you may also die if you eat breakfast at 7:14.

That's sort of how being alive works.

The study found a gradual pattern.

Compared with the 7-to-8-a.m. group, people who first ate between 8 and 10 a.m. had a 10 per cent higher mortality risk.

Between 10 a.m. and noon, it was 19 per cent higher.

And after noon, 29 per cent higher.

Researchers also found that eating your first meal after noon was associated with a 46 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular death, and among people aged 50 and older, the later-eating group had an estimated life expectancy about 2.5 years shorter.

RELATED: Move Over Cereal… Soup Is Coming for Breakfast 🥣😅

Now, before you throw your intermittent fasting app directly into Lake Simcoe, there's an important detail:

This study found an association. It did NOT prove that eating breakfast late causes an early death.

There could be other lifestyle and health factors involved.

Still...

As someone over 40, I'm getting a little tired of all the rules.

Get eight hours of sleep.

Exercise.

Drink water.

Eat fibre.

Wear sunscreen.

Don't sit too long.

Don't drink too much.

Now apparently...

GET THAT BAGEL IN YOUR BODY BEFORE NOON.

Fine.

If eating pancakes at 8 a.m. is potentially good for longevity...

I'm finally prepared to take my health seriously.