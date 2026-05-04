Move Over Cereal… Soup Is Coming for Breakfast 🥣😅

For decades, breakfast has basically been sugar disguised as cereal, toast pretending to be enough, or coffee doing all the heavy lifting.

But now? Some people are looking at their morning routine and saying, “You know what this needs? Soup.”

Yes. Soup. At breakfast. We’re doing this now.

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Why Soup, Though?

The idea is actually annoyingly sensible. Instead of starting your day with refined carbs and sugar (hello crash by 10 a.m.), a warm, savoury bowl of soup can give you, protein, fibre and healthy fats.

AKA things that keep you full longer than a handful of cereal dust and regret.

One chef on TikTok even called it an “ancient remedy,” pointing out that plenty of cultures have been doing this forever.

So technically, we’re not being weird… we’re just late to the party.

Soup in the morning can:

Help with hydration (broth > coffee, apparently… rude)

Be easier on digestion

Keep blood sugar more stable

Translation: You might not feel like a gremlin by mid-morning.

Also, your body is better at using energy earlier in the day, so starting with something balanced can actually set you up to not crash and spiral into snacks by 11.

What Kind of Soup Are We Talking?

Before you panic… no one is suggesting a heavy, creamy chowder at 7 a.m. (unless you’re living your truth).

The idea is Light broth-based soups packed with veggies and added protein like chicken, turkey, tofu, or eggs.

Think:

👉 Egg drop soup

👉 Chicken veggie soup

👉 Something that says “nourishing” not “football Sunday”

Also… It’s Cheap and Easy

Another reason this is catching on?

Soup is:

Affordable

Easy to batch make

Sitting in your fridge ready to go



But Let’s Be Honest

This is one of those trends where, Half of us are like, “Wow, smart and healthy!” The other half are like, “I am not emotionally ready for soup before 9 a.m.” Because there’s something deeply comforting about breakfast foods… even if they’re basically dessert.

Will soup fully replace cereal? Probably not.

But if you’re tired of the sugar crash and want to feel like you have your life together at 8 a.m.…You might just find yourself whispering, “Pass the broth.” 🥄