Pancake Soup? The 1975 Recipe That’s Somehow Trending in 2025

Move over, butter boards and pickle pizza — the internet has a new food obsession, and it’s a 50-year-old recipe called… Pancake Soup. 🥞🥣

At first glance, it sounds like something your hungover roommate would invent at 2 a.m. — but this one actually dates back to 1975. No TikTok “deconstructed” trickery here.

So What Is Pancake Soup?

It’s not pancakes floating in maple syrup broth (thank goodness — Canadians would riot). Instead, you:

Fry pancakes in bacon grease. Slice them into skinny strips (like carb confetti). Drop them into a legit broth made with bouillon cubes and water. Heat, serve, and try not to overthink it.

It sounds a bit “what in the Mennonite potluck is this?” at first… but the more you picture it, the more it starts to make sense. Pancakes acting as noodles? Kinda genius.

The German Connection 🇩🇪

Turns out this isn’t just retro weirdness — it’s actually a German dish called Flädlesuppe. Over there, it’s been around forever, and there are fancier, tastier versions than the ’70s one making the rounds. Think homemade broth, thin crepe-like pancakes, and maybe even fresh herbs on top.

So yes, while the 1975 recipe looks a little “hospital cafeteria chic,” the modern takes actually look pretty appetizing.

Will It Trend in Canada?

Honestly? If Tim Hortons ever sells it in a cup with a side of Timbits, we’re all doomed. But until then, Pancake Soup feels like the perfect storm of comfort food and internet nostalgia — weird enough to raise eyebrows, cozy enough to try at least once.

Would you slurp it, or are you keeping your pancakes on the plate with syrup where they belong?