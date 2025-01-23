Blood Pancakes and Frog Eye Salad: Foods You Won’t Believe People Eat

How adventurous of an eater are you really?

TasteAtlas ranked the world’s 100 grossest foods based on thousands of tourist reviews— and some of them are wild!

Here are the worst offenders:

Blood Pancakes– Pancakes made with reindeer blood, onions, and spices. Sweden and Finland say “yum,” but tourists? Not so much. Boiled Sheep’s Head– Iceland’s take on dinner includes half a sheep’s head served with mashed potatoes. Jellied Eels– A 1700s British street food that’s apparently “unique” and “unpleasant.” Deep-Fried Silkworms– A crunchy snack seasoned with salt and pepper, popular in Thailand. Sour Curry with Fish Entrails – A tangy Thai dish made with fish organs.

And yes, some North America foods made the list too!

Ramen Burger– Fried ramen noodles as buns for a burger.

Frog Eye Salad– Utah’s signature pasta salad with custard, Cool Whip, and canned fruit (no actual frogs).

Also making the list: Tuna Casserole, Chocolate-Covered Bacon, and Chicken à la King.

Would you try any of these, or are you sticking to pizza tonight?

Check out the full list of the TOP 100.