THE BEST TIME TO EAT BREAKFAST IS BETWEEN 7 AND 8 A.M. 🥓☕

Apparently, breakfast isn't just important. It's punctual.

Researchers looked at more than 31,000 Americans over 40 and found that people who ate breakfast between 7 and 8 a.m. had the lowest risk of death during the study period.

Compared with that group, eating your first meal later was associated with a higher risk:

8 to 10 a.m.: 10% higher

10 a.m. to noon: 19% higher

After noon: 29% higher

RELATED: EAT BREAKFAST AFTER NOON? APPARENTLY THAT'S ANOTHER THING TO WORRY ABOUT AFTER 40 🥞⏰

Important distinction: This doesn't mean eating brunch at 11 is going to kill you. The study found an association, not proof that later breakfasts cause earlier death.

Researchers believe meal timing may be connected to our body clock, metabolism and circadian rhythm.

They also found 7 to 8 p.m. was a favourable time for dinner, while regularly eating after midnight wasn't ideal.

So apparently the key to longevity is...Breakfast at 7. Dinner at 7. Bed at 9.

Congratulations. We've all become our grandparents.