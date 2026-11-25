If you're constantly forgetting why you walked into a room, your diet might be partly to blame!

Researchers reviewed several studies involving rats and mice that were fed diets high in fat and sugar.

When some of the animals switched back to healthier foods, their memory improved compared to those that continued eating junk food.

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However, their memory never fully caught up to the animals that had been eating healthy food all along.

While more research is needed to determine whether the same thing happens in humans, the findings suggest that improving your diet could help reverse some memory problems associated with poor eating habits.

Now, a few thoughts…

I had Cool Ranch Doritos last night. Is that why I can't remember what I came downstairs for?

At 45, how do I know if it's the junk food, the hormones or the fact that I'm mentally managing 47 things at once?

If I eat a salad today, will I remember all my passwords tomorrow?

Maybe the reason I keep going back to the fridge is that I genuinely can't remember that I've already eaten.

Funny how I can remember every word to a Backstreet Boys song from 1999, but not where I parked my car 20 minutes ago.

I'd consider giving up junk food, but knowing me, I'd forget that I gave it up.