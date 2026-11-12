Tim Hortons Brings Buddy the Elf to Its Holiday Menu With New ELF-Inspired Treats

If Buddy the Elf had a favourite coffee shop, we're pretty sure it would be Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with a brand-new menu inspired by the beloved Christmas movie Elf. The Canadian coffee chain has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring some of Buddy's most memorable food moments to life, and let's just say things are getting a little chaotic.

The new menu is available starting November 12 at participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada, featuring a mix of sweet treats, festive drinks and even maple bacon creations.

Sweet treats inspired by Buddy's favourite food groups

There are three new holiday baked goods joining the menu:

ELF Cola Donut: Topped with festive sprinkles and fondant inspired by the movie's infamous dinner scene.

ELF Chaos Donut: Loaded with mini marshmallows, crushed candy, maple drizzle and fondant, inspired by Buddy's spaghetti breakfast.

ELF Snowball Timbits: Chocolate Timbits rolled in icing sugar, ready for an imaginary snowball fight.

Holiday drinks get a Buddy-approved makeover

The holiday beverage lineup is getting a few interesting additions, too.

The ELF Chaos Latte and ELF Chaos Iced Capp combine maple brown butter, mini marshmallows, crushed candy and even spaghetti-inspired whipped topping.

There's also a Maple Soda Swirl, which mixes Coca-Cola with maple brown butter syrup, cream and maple brown butter cold foam.

And for those who prefer something a little more traditional, the Candy Cane Hot Chocolate is making a return, available in both regular and white hot chocolate.

Maple bacon for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Not everything on the new menu is sweet. Buddy's love of maple syrup is inspiring a savoury addition, too.

Maple Bacon, made with 100 per cent Canadian maple syrup, will be available on breakfast sandwiches, wraps and Grilled Cheese Melts throughout the holiday season.

There's also a special ELF Meal featuring a Maple Bacon Grilled Cheese Melt, an ELF Cola Donut and a medium fountain Coca-Cola.

Limited-edition packaging and a holiday celebration

The movie-inspired fun extends beyond the food, with limited-edition ELF-themed cups, donut boxes, packaging and gift cards featuring Buddy himself and references to memorable scenes from the film.

A special pearl-finish ELF gift card will also be available at participating restaurants starting November 12, while supplies last.

And there's more holiday fun planned for December!

On Saturday, December 12, participating Tim Hortons locations will host Holiday Cheer Day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can decorate one free donut per person, decorate an ornament and enjoy other hands-on holiday activities. Participating locations and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

So whether you're a fan of Elf, a lover of all things peppermint, or someone who thinks maple syrup belongs on just about everything, Tim Hortons is giving Canadians another reason to get into the holiday spirit.

Although we're not entirely sure Buddy would approve of eating spaghetti through a straw... but he'd probably give the Chaos Donut a pretty enthusiastic thumbs-up!