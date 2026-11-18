Forget sneaking a bag of M&M's into the movies… Chipotle is taking movie theatre smuggling to a whole new level!

The restaurant chain has designed a HOODIE with a secret, insulated pocket specifically made to hide BURRITOS, TACOS and BOWLS!

And yes, there's even a separate pocket for napkins!

Because apparently, sneaking an entire Mexican dinner into a movie theatre is fine, but getting guacamole on your shirt is where we draw the line!

The oversized hoodie comes in black, brown and grey and goes on sale November 19th for $53 U.S., while supplies last, through Chipotle's merchandise website.

And can we talk about how ridiculous this is?!

Imagine sitting through a romantic movie and suddenly hearing the person beside you unwrap a giant burrito!

Or trying to sneak past the ticket taker with a hoodie that looks like you're nine months pregnant with a chicken bowl!

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"Ma'am, what's under your sweatshirt?"

"Nothing. I'm just expecting… extra guac!"

And honestly, with the price of movie theatre snacks these days, I get it!

You can spend $40 on popcorn, two drinks, and a bag of candy…

Or show up wearing your entire dinner!

The only problem?

Trying to eat a fully loaded burrito in the dark without dropping half of it into your bra!