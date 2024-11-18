Get Ready for Holiday Smile Cookie Week!

Tim Hortons’ annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is back, offering a delicious way to support local communities and spread holiday cheer. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this special week.

A Cookie With a Cause

From November 18th to 24th, every cent from Holiday Smile Cookie sales will go towards local charities, community groups, and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. These cookies aren’t just treats—they symbolize community spirit and giving. Last year alone, Tim Hortons raised a remarkable $9.8 million for local initiatives. That’s a lot of smiles and support for those who need it most!

This year, the Holiday Smile Cookie comes as a white-chocolate sugar cookie decked out with festive red and green sprinkles and topped with a hand-drawn, perfectly imperfect white smile.

Supporting Barrie’s Community

In Barrie, 50% of the proceeds will go directly to the Barrie Food Bank, while the other 50% will support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. The impact of this campaign is tangible: last year, the Barrie Food Bank received $65,198.60 from this one-week initiative, helping them provide essential support to local families and individuals.

How You Can Get Involved

Want to help spread the smiles even further? Here are three easy ways to participate:

1. Pre-order Cookies

Bring the joy of Holiday Smile Cookies to your friends, family, colleagues, or customers! At just $1.50 each, ordering in bulk is a perfect way to share holiday warmth. You can download the pre-order form here and submit it to your nearest Barrie Tim Hortons location at least 48 hours before your pick-up.

2. Volunteer With Us

Looking to make an even bigger difference? The Barrie Food Bank is inviting businesses, organizations, community groups, and individuals to help decorate cookies or greet guests in-store and at the drive-thru. It’s a fun way to connect with the community and share some holiday cheer. Sign up to volunteer here.

3. Spread the Word

Help raise awareness by sharing the Holiday Smile Cookie Week with your network. Follow the Barrie Food Bank on social media:

Facebook & X (formerly Twitter) : @barriefoodbank

: @barriefoodbank Instagram: @foodbankbarrie

Don’t forget to tag #HolidaySmileCookie and #FeedBarrie in your posts!

Join the Movement

Holiday Smile Cookie Week is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a community event that brings people together in the spirit of giving. Whether you’re buying a cookie, volunteering, or sharing the campaign with your friends, your involvement makes a difference. Let’s make this holiday season sweeter and more meaningful than ever.

Mark your calendars for November 18th to 24th, and be part of the joy and generosity!