Tiny Food Pantries in Barrie To Help Fight Hunger

Will also help Barrie Food Bank study what is needed throughout the city.

By Good News, Kool Eats, Lisa Morgan

You’ve seen tiny free libraries before. Now, in Barrie, you can find tiny food pantries at local United Churches.

An inter-denomination working group meets every Monday with various social service organizations and city staff to discuss various social concerns within Barrie. This group came up with the plan to install these food pantries which you can now find at Burton Avenue United Church, Collier Street United Church, Grace United Church, and Trinity Anglican Church.

For the first eight weeks, the pantries will be stocked by the Barrie Food Bank with the hope of being able to study what is needed throughout the city.

“Take what you need. Give What you can.”

 

Image: Shining Waters Regional Council/ Facebook

